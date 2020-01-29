Ewing Athletics has today announced official release details for their latest collaboration - this time coming as part of a partnership with Grammy Award-winning artist, David Banner. The special edition Ewing Rogue celebrates black ownership and pulls inspiration from the Pan-African flag.

Says Banner:

“We create so many styles – most of the things popular on Earth come from young Black people. Now we need ownership and to guide where it goes; we create what's popping, so it's time for our community to benefit.”

The David Banner x Ewing Rogue collab is outfitted in a predominately green upper, equipped with splashes of red and black throughout. Says Banner, “Red is the blood of our people, black is our people, and green is the land.” The Black Fist, a worldwide symbol of resistance, is featured on the tongue.

Additional details include tumbled leather cross straps, speckled midsoles, and gum outsoles. Look for the kicks to drop exclusively at EwingAthletics.com on Friday, January 31st for the retail price of $140.