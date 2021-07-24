Dave Taps Fredo, Giggs, Ghetts & Meekz On "In The Fire"

It's been two years since Dave released his official debut album, Psychodrama that cemented the 23-year-old rapper as one of the most thoughtful voices in UK hip-hop. The rapper continued to ride high off of the album for two years following its release. Plus, his appearance in Top Boy was the icing on the cake.

On Friday, the rapper delivered his official sophomore release, We're All Alone In This Together. With a 12-song tracklist, he does come through with some surprises across the album. On "In The Fire," the rapper comes through with an excellent posse cut with uncredited verses from his close collaborator Fredo, grime OGs, Giggs and Ghetts, as well as budding newcomer Meekz. The 7-minute record leads with Fredo who tackles stadium-size production. The beat switches throughout the record reflect the tone of each MC as they explore everything from feuds to personal accomplishments.

Check out the cut below and let us know who had the best verse on the record.

Quotable Lyrics

"Did you come through?" that's the question

Affording a burner was never man's problem

Adoption, we couldn't find homes for the weapons

By the station, we got polls, no election

