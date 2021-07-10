"Dave" Star Gata Shares New Single "Check Up"

If you've followed the career of Tyga, then you were probably a bit surprised to see GaTa pop up on your television for his role in Lil Dicky's Dave on DX. The show became a massive success, and in many ways, propelled GaTa deeper into the spotlight. GaTa also plays a role as a rapper on the show and his character recently debuted a new track called "Check Up." While you may have thought that the song existed in a fictional world, Gata officially released the song to streaming services this week. It's an upbeat, catchy record that's bound to get stuck in your head.

Hopefully, this isn't the last we'll be hearing from GaTa this summer. Check out his latest track, "Check Up" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Real paper in my Paper denims

Real n***a gon' pay for dinner

Oh I'm braggin'? I'm sorry

What I love? Calamari