The television network FX has announced the renewal of the comedy series Dave, set to premiere in 2023.

The series began back in 2020 focusing on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, who is better known by his stage name, Lil Dicky. With Kevin Hart and Greg Mottola forming part of the production team, the comedy series was co-created by Burd. In the series, the main character, Dave, has convinced himself he is destined to be one of the greatest rappers of all time and now he must prove it to everyone else. The cast of this series includes Andrew Santino, Taylor Misiak, Christine Ko, Gina Hecht, and Burd's real-life hype man GaTa.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Burd told Variety that he cast GaTa in the show as himself because their relationship is "borderline impossible to replicate," so they figured using their real friendship would work perfectly within the series.

The announcement of the series renewal comes nearly six months after the finale of season 2 aired on August 11, 2021. The season ended with Lil Dicky and GaTa on stage at the VMAs in a duet of the song "We Good."

Are you excited for a third season? Let us know if you watch the series.