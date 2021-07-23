Dave Releases New Album "We're All Alone In This Together" Featuring WizKid, Snoh Aalegra, Stormzy, & More

We're All Alone In This Together

Santan Dave has returned with his latest studio album, titled We're All Alone In This Together. His sophomore album is very cinematic, marking a drastic shift from Psychodrama.

The album's title comes from a Zoom conversation that Dave shared with film composer Hans Zimmer. It signals a new mark in UK rap that has yet to be explored, showing Dave's progression as a writer over the years. The album has been trending all day as fans react in real-time. We're All Alone In This Together features guest appearances from WizKid, Stormzy, James Blake, Snoh Aalegra, and Boj.

"I want to say thank you to my supporters and everyone that’s ever believed in me," wrote Dave on Instagram. "My friends my family. I put my heart and soul into this, my ups my downs, my insecurities my pain, my truth, my family, my relationships, my everything. I have nothing left. I put it all on here."

Listen to the new album below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. We're All Alone

2. Verdansk

3. Clash (feat. Stormzy)

4. In The Fire

5. Three Rivers

6. System (feat. WizKid)

7. Lazarus (feat. Boj)

8. Law Of Attraction (feat. Snoh Aalegra)

9. Both Sides Of A Smile (feat. James Blake)

10. Twenty To One

11. Heart Attack

12. Survivor's Guilt