Jose Canseco was a stud during the early years of his baseball career although, over the past few years, he has become a bit of a laughing stock. His antics have completely overshadowed his accomplishments and it seems like he is always trying to ruin the life of Alex Rodriguez. Whenever Canseco speaks, he ends up with his foot in his mouth, which is exactly what happened over the weekend as he participated in a Rough N' Rowdy fight for Barstool Sports.

Canseco got to take on Barstool intern Billy Football, who had been engaging in trash talk with the star for quite some time. As you can see in the clip below, Billy Football ended the match within just 10 seconds, as Canseco went down and couldn't get up. While fans were happy with the beatdown, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was annoyed as he felt like Canseco completely threw the match.

"Jose 100% took a dive. We paid half up front and he got double if he won. We thought that would ensure he’d fight. We were wrong," Portnoy wrote.

In the end, a lot of Canseco betters lost a lot of money on this one, although betting on a washed-up baseball player to win such a match was probably a bad idea, to begin with. Either way, we doubt Canseco will work with Barstool again in the future.

