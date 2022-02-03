Dave Portnoy is a controversial figure in the sports media world thanks to his Barstool Sports media empire. The brand has been hit with numerous controversies in which they have been accused of both sexism and racism. Portnoy has mostly navigated through these controversies with arrogance, as he simply believes he has not done anything wrong.

As far as his personal life goes, Portnoy has been hit with some pretty serious allegations as of late. For instance, back in November, Portnoy was accused of sexual assault by two women. The story was broken by Julia Black of Business Insider, and it led to a lengthy response from Portnoy, who claims he has been lied upon.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Portnoy is now being accused of sexual assault by three more women, according to Black's latest report. The women say they were filmed without consent, while another is alleging that Portnoy broke her rib. Since then, Portnoy has addressed the allegations in a post on Barstool, where he says he will be suing Black and Business Insider for their claims.

“Somebody has to be the guy who says enough is enough,” Portnoy said. “A guy who is willing to burn to make sure his enemies burn with him. Because if I’ve said it once I’ve said it a thousand times. I’m willing to blow up my own ship as long as everybody I hate sinks with me too.”

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Portnoy maintains that all of his sexual endeavors have been consensual and that the women who are accusing him are currently lying. This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

