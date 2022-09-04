Dave Grohl broke down into tears while performing at the tribute concert for the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins passed away back in March after experiencing chest pains in his hotel in Bogotá, Colombia.

Introducing the ceremony, Grohl addressed the crowd directly: "Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins. For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing."



Julien M. Hekimian / Getty Images

Grohl continued: "So tonight, we've gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic f---ing night for a gigantic f---ing person."

"So, sing. And dance. And laugh. And cry and f---ing scream and make some f---ing noise, so he can hear us right now," he added. "'Cause you know what? It's going to be a long f---ing night, right? Are you ready?"

It was later in the night, as Grohl took the stage to perform the band's song, "Times Like These," when he lost control and broke into tears.

Other celebrities to make appearances at the event included Dave Chappelle, Elton John, Jason Sudeikis, Liam Gallagher, Paul McCartney, and more.

Grohl and Hawkins were far closer than just bandmates, with the latter referring to Grohl as his "f—in' life partner" to Entertainment Weekly prior to his death.

Check out a clip from the tribute concert for Hawkins below.

