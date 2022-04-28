We're weeks away from the release of Kendrick Lamar's forthcoming album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The rapper's new project will not only mark his final release under Top Dawg Entertainment but it will also be his first solo album under pgLang, the new company that he founded alongside Dave Free.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Since its inception, there has been plenty of mystery surrounding its multi-disciplinary media company, and there are a few questions that have been left unanswered. For one, the significance of the name. No one really understood exactly what pgLang stood for until Dave Free came through to clear up the speculation.

Free shared on Twitter that the company's name actually means, "Program Language."

"pgLang / program language," he tweeted. "pg is the operating system; bring your files, let's work co-developers."

This echoes the company's mission statement released on its website. The purpose of pgLang is described as "something deeply personal" to Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free in helping artists bring their work to the masses.

"pgLang is at service to creators and projects that selflessly speak with, and for, the shared experiences that connect us all…In this overstimulated time, we are focused on cultivating raw expression from grassroots partnerships.”

Kendrick Lamar's forthcoming album, Mr Morale & The Big Steppers is due out on May 13th. Today, pgLang released Tanna Leone's new album, Sleepy Soldier.