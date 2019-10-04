Top Dawg Entertainment became one of the biggest labels in hip-hop. Platinum records, chart-topping albums, and singles, as well as countless accolades, the entire conglomerate, especially those working behind the scenes, helped turn TDE into a behemoth of a label over the past decade.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

One of the key figures in helping bring the label to what it is today is reportedly not with the company anymore. According to a report from Rolling Stone, Dave Free is no longer the president of Top Dawg Entertainment. "Two insiders with knowledge of the move who spoke on the condition of anonymity" revealed the news to the publication.

The sources said that he's been working on his own for the past few months, specifically in helping Baby Keem who is a few months removed from the release off his album, Die For My Bitch which arrived in July. Last year, he revealed in an interview with Vibe that he was going to get deeper into the film game.

On top of being the president for the company, Dave Free was also an in-house producer for the label. Free was also the person who brought Kendrick Lamar's music to Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, the label's CEO, while working as a computer technician. From there, Free's been riding with Kendrick and TDE to their rise to the top.