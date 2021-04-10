mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave Emerges With Some Heat On "Titanium & Mercury"

Aron A.
April 10, 2021 16:54
Titanium & Mercury
Dave

Dave returns with a two-piece.


It's been nearly two years since Dave released a new project. We can't help but suspect that COVID-19 played a role in it. However, he's also afforded himself the luxury of time when it comes to releasing new music, especially after 2019's PSYCHODRAMA.

Today, the UK wordsmith emerged after a lengthy break from the limelight with a quick two-song pack. "Mercury" and "Titanium" arrived without much of a warning, though fans were pleased by the release. On "Mercury," the rapper offers an update on his life over breezy production with Kamal. offering some sultry vocals. 

"Titanium" contrasts "Mercury." The rapper delivers more of a drill-infused flow over key-laden production as he details the glory and the reality of the environment he grew up in.

Check out both new singles from Dave Santan below. 

Dave
Reject