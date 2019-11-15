New York rapper Dave East just released a very good debut album. Unfortunately though, it doesn't appear as though the public even knew about it. Real hip-hop heads have been banging out that new Survival all week, picking out their favorite tracks and considering it for their year-end lists. With features from Lil Baby, Nas, Rick Ross, Gunna, and many more, the rapper gave us a lot of variety on the project, which serves as his official debut studio album. The way things are looking right now though, his first-week sales will not be as stellar as the content that he provided us in Survival.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Despite a heavy press push this last week, East is still not expected to debut within the Top 20 of the Billboard 200. As reported by Hits Daily Double, a trusted source when it comes to sales figures, Dave East will be outsold by Post Malone, NBA YoungBoy, and even Travis Scott. Post and YB are still selling high figures of their 2019 albums and Astroworld is managing up to 20K album units one year post-release. Shockingly, Dave East is not listed within the Top 20, meaning that he is projected to move under 17K units in his first week. Hip Hop Lately even notes that he could have sold under 3,000 copies of Survival, which has not yet been confirmed.

Show Dave East some love today and go buy his album if you were messing with it. Let's get it charting!