2019 was a massive year for Dave East. The Harlem rapper was steadily preparing for the release of his debut album Survival while also getting deeper into the world of film and television. He took on the role of Method Man for Hulu's Wu-Tang series and also appeared in Netflix's Beats. After releasing Survival, he's been steadily posted up in the studio but it appears that we could hear the rapper deliver another installment in the EastMix series very soon.

Dave East's delivered a ton of crazy remixes to some of the biggest records in the rap game. It looks like his latest victim is the instrumental to Roddy Ricch's chart-topping banger, "The Box." Dave East hit the 'Gram to share a previous including his own "EE UU" sounds as he turns the auto-tune up while laying out vivid bars of the Harlem streets.

Despite the fact that Dave East excels when he's just focusing on his bars, this hasn't been well-received by the masses. Several Twitter users trolled the rapper for jumping on the beat. Perhaps this just wasn't the one for Dave but hopefully, he has other EastMix's on the way.

Roddy Ricch's "The Box" recently charted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and maintained its position for a second week in a row. Clearly, the people are loving the song.