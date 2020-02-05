Dave East Teams With V Don On Grimey New Record "Get Back"

V Don is readying the release of his new project, Black Mass. With the project set to drop this Friday, he's unleashed a brand new record off of it. Tapping Dave East, the two come through with their new collab, "Get Back." Truthfully, this, in comparison to Survival, has Dave East back on his gritty tip as flexes his storytelling skills about the grim streets of New York with V Don cookin' up a beat to match.
V Don ushered in the rollout for the new project with Eto on the title track and "Since 16" ft 38 Spesh and El Camino.
Keep your eyes peeled for Black Mass dropping on Feb 7th. Check out the tracklist below and sound off your thoughts of his record in the comment section.
1. ‘Judas’ feat. Adonis
2. ‘Forefathers” feat. Dark Lo
3. ‘Engraved’ feat. Rigz
4. ‘Boomerang’ feat. Smoke DZA
5. ‘Black Mass’ feat. Eto
6. ‘Asolos’ feat. Sauce Heist
7. ‘Get Back’ feat. Dave East
8. ‘Weather Of March” feat. D. Polo
9. ‘Since 16’ feat. ElCamino & 38 Spesh
10. ‘Whitey Bulger’ feat. Da$h
11. ‘Baked Alaska’ feat. Willie The Kid
12. ‘Borrowed Time’ feat. Kadeem
Quotable Lyrics
Know how to get guap in the trap
He got time to get back
Plug fronted, fiends loved it
He tryna hide his stash
Tried to Osama the ave.
You know, blow it up
Slide off go hop in the cab
More profit to get
You count them profits that's not in the bag