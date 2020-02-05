Dave East Teams With V Don On Grimey New Record "Get Back"

V Don is readying the release of his new project, Black Mass. With the project set to drop this Friday, he's unleashed a brand new record off of it. Tapping Dave East, the two come through with their new collab, "Get Back." Truthfully, this, in comparison to Survival, has Dave East back on his gritty tip as flexes his storytelling skills about the grim streets of New York with V Don cookin' up a beat to match.

V Don ushered in the rollout for the new project with Eto on the title track and "Since 16" ft 38 Spesh and El Camino.

Keep your eyes peeled for Black Mass dropping on Feb 7th. Check out the tracklist below and sound off your thoughts of his record in the comment section.

1. ‘Judas’ feat. Adonis

2. ‘Forefathers” feat. Dark Lo

3. ‘Engraved’ feat. Rigz

4. ‘Boomerang’ feat. Smoke DZA

5. ‘Black Mass’ feat. Eto

6. ‘Asolos’ feat. Sauce Heist

7. ‘Get Back’ feat. Dave East

8. ‘Weather Of March” feat. D. Polo

9. ‘Since 16’ feat. ElCamino & 38 Spesh

10. ‘Whitey Bulger’ feat. Da$h

11. ‘Baked Alaska’ feat. Willie The Kid

12. ‘Borrowed Time’ feat. Kadeem

Quotable Lyrics

Know how to get guap in the trap

He got time to get back

Plug fronted, fiends loved it

He tryna hide his stash

Tried to Osama the ave.

You know, blow it up

Slide off go hop in the cab

More profit to get

You count them profits that's not in the bag

