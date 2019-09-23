It's been a fairly big year for Dave East so far. Although he hasn't dropped off a project, he has been building the anticipation for his major-label debut, Survival. He's also been getting deeper into the acting world as well, recently starring as Method Man in Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga. He's also had to deal with a few legal issues but it looks like he has one less case to deal with now.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

East was charged with misdemeanor assault last year following an altercation on a boat. According to TMZ, it appears he got lucky in the case. The rapper accepted a deal that would allow him to have the charges dismissed under the condition that he stays out of trouble for the next six months. This comes a few days after he and another woman were cited for misdemeanor battery after a three-way went left. You might think that the incident would play a factor in the deal he just took but according to NYC law enforcement sources, they aren't looking at that scenario or any others that occurred before he took the deal.

Dave East's lawyer, Stacey Richman, revealed that the reason the rapper got off with this deal is that he thought he was helping someone. They also couldn't determine whether he was the person who instigated the altercation in the first place.