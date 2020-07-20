Dave East Spits All Facts On "Believe It Or Not"

It's been several months since the release of Dave East's debut album Survival. The rapper delivered his life story on the project with reflections of nostalgia and the dark tales from the trap. East, however, is constantly putting in work and in the past few months, he began teasing the third installment to the Karma mixtape series.

This morning, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Believe It Or Not." The single was teased on Instagram Live just a few months back and fans haven't stopped hounding him over its release. Along with a set of visuals, the rapper showcases his cohesive storytelling abilities and lyrical dexterity on "Believe It Or Not" as he details betrayal, paranoia, and love lost to the street life.

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I see the future, I've been dreamin' a lot

If you my man, why you needed to plot?

Some n***as need to get shot

If I'm on Collins, you probably see me in a drop

Rappin' and acting, I'm jus trying to keep up with 'Pac