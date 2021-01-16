mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave East Shuts Up The Naysayers With "Child Of The Ghetto"

Aron A.
January 16, 2021 16:58
Child Of The Ghetto
Dave East drops off his latest record, "Child Of The Ghetto."


There's been a lot of speculation regarding Dave East's next move. He's certainly an exceptional lyricist but Hollywood could be calling for him sooner rather than later. He has been diving deeper into acting and he has expressed his desire to get more involved with film and television. However, he's still great at what he does as a rapper and he proves his naysayers wrong with his latest offering, "Child Of The Ghetto." The rapper's verses cut through the frenetic production with conviction as he reflects on his come-up from poverty to rap stardom. 

Released as short film, Dave East showcases both his strengths as a rapper and an actor in "Child Of The Ghetto." Check out the rapper's latest offering below and sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Find me out in Cabo when the climate is 80 degrees
Hermes the hoodie, Hermes the sleeve
If the devil wears Prada, just Louis Vuitton me
That shit from overseas
Special delivery, damn a n***a glittery

