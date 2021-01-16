Dave East Shuts Up The Naysayers With "Child Of The Ghetto"

There's been a lot of speculation regarding Dave East's next move. He's certainly an exceptional lyricist but Hollywood could be calling for him sooner rather than later. He has been diving deeper into acting and he has expressed his desire to get more involved with film and television. However, he's still great at what he does as a rapper and he proves his naysayers wrong with his latest offering, "Child Of The Ghetto." The rapper's verses cut through the frenetic production with conviction as he reflects on his come-up from poverty to rap stardom.

Released as short film, Dave East showcases both his strengths as a rapper and an actor in "Child Of The Ghetto." Check out the rapper's latest offering below and sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Find me out in Cabo when the climate is 80 degrees

Hermes the hoodie, Hermes the sleeve

If the devil wears Prada, just Louis Vuitton me

That shit from overseas

Special delivery, damn a n***a glittery

