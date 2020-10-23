Dave East Shares "Karma 3 (Deluxe)" Ft. Chris Brown, Jeezy, G Herbo, DeJ Loaf

Months after sharing his Karma 3 project with the world, Dave East returns with a follow-up. The deluxe edition of the record was released on Friday (October 23) with eight new tracks, adding a bit more weight to an already heavy album. Aside from the original cast of impressive features, East tacks on looks from Chris Brown, DeJ Loaf, Meluchis, Junior Reid, Jeezy, and G Herbo.

"I always think about it, if you put my music on and close your eyes then you see what I’m talking about," Dave East told us when we sat down with him back in August. The rapper spoke about his process of creating music and what he hopes listeners take away from his art. "That’s always been a constant effort of mine when I go in the booth or when I’m listening to a beat, I want you to see it. Cause I could see it, I know what I’m talking about, I see the sh*t I’m saying. I be wanting whoever’s listening to it to be able to see that sh*t with they eyes closed." Stream Karma 3 and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Handsome

2. Unruly ft. Popcaan

3. The City ft. Trey Songz

4. Get The Money ft. Trouble

5. Thank God ft. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

6. Said What I Said ft. Doe Boy

7. Broke or Not ft. Jozzy

8. Mission ft. Jozzy

9. Menace

10. F*ck Dat ft. Young Dolph

11. Blue Story ft. Bino Rideaux

12. Stone Killer ft. Benny The Butcher

13. Envy

14. Know How I Feel ft. Mary J. Blige

15. Believe It or Not

16. Solid ft DeJ Loaf & Meluchis

17. One In The sky

18. Sexual ft. Chris Brown

19. Badness ft. Junior Reid

20. Handsome (Remix) ft. Jeezy

21. Benefits

22. Bacc On My Level

23. My Trap ft. G Herbo