mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave East Sets Himself Apart On "Just Another Rapper"

Joe Abrams
July 31, 2021 14:22
67 Views
10
0
2021 FTD/ SRFSCHL, LLC2021 FTD/ SRFSCHL, LLC
2021 FTD/ SRFSCHL, LLC

Just Another Rapper
Dave East & Harry Fraud
Produced by Harry Fraud

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Dave East debuts a new come-up anthem with "Just Another Rapper"


Dave East's accomplishments are well known at this point. With a number of critically acclaimed and commercially successful mixtapes and an ever-growing acting portfolio, East was right where he needed to be to drop this week's flex-heavy Hoffa album. The album, produced exclusively by Harry Fraud, mixes East's classic New York flows with Fraud's mafia-themed beats. While most tracks off of Hoffa center around East's high-profile life after an upbringing rooted in struggle, "Just Another Rapper" off of the tracklist is a true "screw you" to all of his haters.

Whatever you have, Dave East has more of it as the track starts off- "Anything you put up, I can match it/ Make a hunnid, take fifty and you stash it." Backed by a simple instrumental of muffled horns and overblown 808's, East gives no space for silence between bars as he increases the length of his flow after every line. After a number of previous tracks discussing his impoverished upbringing, "Just Another Rapper" finds East tired of not having. So instead, he lists all the things he wants- cars, clothes, women- and how he's already got them. 

Check out the track below:

Quotable Lyrics:

Anything you put up, I can match it (I can match it)
Make a hunnid, take fifty and you stash it (Stash it)
Spend the other fifty on some fashion
Drivin' in the Bentley like I'm 'bout to crash it (Skrr)

Dave East & Harry Fraud
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  67
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Dave East & Harry Fraud Harry Fraud Dave East new york rap new release new album
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dave East Sets Himself Apart On "Just Another Rapper"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject