Dave East Samples Jodeci On R&B-Driven "Alone" Featuring Jacquees

Erika Marie
October 04, 2019 02:29
Alone
Dave East Feat. Jacquees

East's "Survival" project is expected to drop soon.


Switching thing up for the ladies, Dave East has shared his rap-R&B single "Alone" featuring Jacquees. The Harlem emcee linked up with the self-proclaimed King of R&B to deliver a jam reminiscent of those '90s, early 2000s collaborations. "Alone" also samples Jodeci's 1994 single "Feenin'" from the legendary R&B group's 1993 album Diary of a Mad Band.

On the song, we find East dropping verses about his perfect woman who he can't get enough of. He spends his time on the track bragging about all of her magnetic qualities as Jacquees holds down the chorus. East has been slowly rolling out his forthcoming project Survival, and while we have yet to receive an official release date, the rapper has shared that he has a big announcement coming tomorrow.  Give "Alone" a few spins and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

She got tired of sleepin' alone (Alone)
On God I can't leave her alone
I can tell you never felt like this in your entire life
Let me get some p*ssy right before I go outside tonight
You look like you got some good head, you not Blac Chyna type
She not out here f*ckin', I can tell that 'nani extra tight

