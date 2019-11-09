Dave East, Rick Ross, & The Dream Team Up For "OG"

Dave East dropped off the album Survival this past week, unleashing a mob of new hits to his fans. Tucked away on the album is "OG" featuring Rick Ross and The Dream. From the moment the CashmoneyAP tag drops and the piano keys hit you can tell this track is a classic. Possibly the most bewitching instrumental on the album, "OG" is a personal favorite on Survival. Dave East raps about a love interest that is attracted to his OG status. The Dream delivers one of his best chorus of the last 5 years, while Ross cleans up the third verse with boss like bars.

"OG" could easily serve as a radio single and a club single. The magic of the beat would even sound immaculate in the strip club. Still, Dave East and Ross add enough lyricism that the song doesn't rely on the beat alone.

Quotable Lyrics

Adolescence was a nuisance

Shit, all of my women un-exclusive

Just make 'em wipe me down like I'm Lil Boosie

I got styles like I'm Holiday, directin' my own movie

We fuck to Oochie Wally, told Jungle I caught a groupie

Niggas jackin' they security, punch 'em, they try to sue me

All my friends are dead, fuck a Draco, I came with an Uzi