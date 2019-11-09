mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave East, Rick Ross, & The Dream Team Up For "OG"

Karlton Jahmal
November 09, 2019 12:13
574 Views
42
1
CoverCover

OG
Dave East Feat. Rick Ross & The Dream

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

OG love


Dave East dropped off the album Survivathis past week, unleashing a mob of new hits to his fans. Tucked away on the album is "OG" featuring Rick Ross and The Dream. From the moment the CashmoneyAP tag drops and the piano keys hit you can tell this track is a classic. Possibly the most bewitching instrumental on the album, "OG" is a personal favorite on Survival. Dave East raps about a love interest that is attracted to his OG status. The Dream delivers one of his best chorus of the last 5 years, while Ross cleans up the third verse with boss like bars. 

"OG" could easily serve as a radio single and a club single. The magic of the beat would even sound immaculate in the strip club. Still, Dave East and Ross add enough lyricism that the song doesn't rely on the beat alone. 

Quotable Lyrics
Adolescence was a nuisance
Shit, all of my women un-exclusive
Just make 'em wipe me down like I'm Lil Boosie
I got styles like I'm Holiday, directin' my own movie
We fuck to Oochie Wally, told Jungle I caught a groupie
Niggas jackin' they security, punch 'em, they try to sue me
All my friends are dead, fuck a Draco, I came with an Uzi

Dave East Rick Ross The Dream iLL Wayno Boogz cashmoneyAP new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dave East, Rick Ross, & The Dream Team Up For "OG"
42
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject