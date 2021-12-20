During an interview last year, actor Faizon Love ranted about gang culture and accused rapper Dave East of being a "fake crip". Many, including MC Eiht, felt his criticism was out of line at the time. A year later, Dave East has officially responded to his gang allegiances being questioned, telling the Smoke Champs hosts about the moment.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Refusing to use the comedian's name and solely referring to him as his Friday character Big Worm, Dave East said, "I ain't gon' front, I asked the bro and I was like, I don't know what I did, I don't know if he even has b*tches for me to hit. He ain't even make it to Next Friday. But my whole thing is I never met-- respect, bro, like, I don't have no problems with Big Worm. I'm not even gonna say his real name, you Big Worm. That's all n***as know you by. I never met you, never spoke to you, only seen you on Friday as a kid and n***as f*cked with you. I was a fan! I liked your role on Friday. N***a woke up one day and said, 'Dave East ain't a real crip.' Who told you that? Who you went and sat around and gave you that vibe?"

One of the hosts said that he recently saw Dave East hanging with the crips in Los Angeles, to which he responded, "I move how I move, I got family where I got family. I don't have nothing to prove to a soul. I'll be 33 in June. I'm a grown f*cking man. Who I gotta prove something to? You don't believe it, then you don't believe it. If you know, then you know. I never met him, never spoke to him in my life."

Check out Dave East's complete response to Faizon Love below. What do you think?