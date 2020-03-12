mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave East Preps For "Karma 3" With New Single "Really Wit Me"

Keenan Higgins
March 12, 2020 17:14
Really Wit Me
Dave East kicks off the promo for "Karma 3: Thoughts of a Menace" with a new single titled "Really Wit Me" accompanied by a video that shows how hot it can get in Harlem during summertime.


Dave East recently revealed the cover art for his upcoming Karma 3: Thoughts of a Menace mixtapeand he's promoting the project even further by dropping a new single titled "Really Wit Me" accompanied by a music video that proves it gets very hot in Harlem during a classic NYC summer.

Dave East Really Wit Me music video karma 3
Photo by HNHH

With summertime staples like the Mister Softee ice cream truck featured, in addition to a slew of cameos from Harlemites like Central Park Five survivor Korey Wise, East brings the summer FOMO to an all-time high with his latest drop. The video also has a sentimental moment towards the end, showing a photo montage of Dave's recent celebrity run-ins that include many hip-hop legends, veteran actors plus late rappers Nipsey Hussle and Pop Smoke amongst others. Overall it's a great way to get us amped for both the Karma 3 project and what will hopefully be a hot summer. An Italian ice, strawberry milkshake, Sonic The Hedgehog-shaped ice pop with gumball candy eyes or vanilla cone with rainbow sprinkles sounds pretty good right about now!

Listen to "Really Wit Me" by Dave East along with the music video below, and expect Karma 3: Thoughts of a Menace to drop very soon:

Quotable Lyrics:

Stay on point homie, around here it get real dangerous
If I don't know you, I don't know you — I don't feel strangers
That zan turn 'em into Superman, watch how that pill change 'em
I know old gangsters that's in their 50s — they still bangin'
Bad b*tch beside me as I board this jet
I fell in love with cash before I saw a check 

