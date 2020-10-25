Dave East Links Up With Junior Reid On "Badness"

Dave East dropped off six new tracks on Friday to extend his latest opus, Karma 3 with a deluxe edition. The deluxe delivered a few new collaborations alongside major names. Jeezy, Chris Brown, and Herbo appear on the tracklist but dancehall and reggae legend also link up with East on the deluxe. The two team up on "Badness," a reggae-infused record with an upbeat feel. East's back in his Playboy bag, detailing Instagram flings and one-night stands while Junior Reid powers through on the hook, singing, "You know where the badness go."

East has continued to dive deeper into the reggae and dancehall sounds without exiting his comfort zone. The original version of Karma 3 also includes a collaboration with OVO signee and dancehall superstar Popcaan who appears on "Unruly."

Quotable Lyrics

Her body shakin', I told her I probably die unruly

Mafioso, I'm smokin' watchin' the Gotti movie

Shy when I met her, she told me boy I am not a groupie

Diamonds on me drippin' like I just got up out a Jacuzzi

Four deep, we was dead broke, used to ride in a hooptie

