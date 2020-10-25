mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave East Links Up With Junior Reid On "Badness"

Aron A.
October 25, 2020 10:26
459 Views
10
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Badness
Dave East Feat. Junior Reid

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Dave East teams up with Junior Reid for a stand-out on "Karma 3 (Deluxe)."


Dave East dropped off six new tracks on Friday to extend his latest opus, Karma 3 with a deluxe edition. The deluxe delivered a few new collaborations alongside major names. Jeezy, Chris Brown, and Herbo appear on the tracklist but dancehall and reggae legend also link up with East on the deluxe. The two team up on "Badness," a reggae-infused record with an upbeat feel. East's back in his Playboy bag, detailing Instagram flings and one-night stands while Junior Reid powers through on the hook, singing, "You know where the badness go."

East has continued to dive deeper into the reggae and dancehall sounds without exiting his comfort zone. The original version of Karma 3 also includes a collaboration with OVO signee and dancehall superstar Popcaan who appears on "Unruly."

Quotable Lyrics
Her body shakin', I told her I probably die unruly 
Mafioso, I'm smokin' watchin' the Gotti movie
Shy when I met her, she told me boy I am not a groupie
Diamonds on me drippin' like I just got up out a Jacuzzi
Four deep, we was dead broke, used to ride in a hooptie 

Dave East
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  459
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Dave East Junior Reid
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dave East Links Up With Junior Reid On "Badness"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject