Dave East Keeps It Comin' With "Pain (EastMix)

Dave East came through with the release of Karma 3 earlier this year, following the release of his debut album Survival in 2019. The rapper's new project delivered exactly what fans felt was missing from his major-label debut album and in a sense, he returned to his roots. It's heard in the hunger in his face, and the certainty in his pen.

Part of the reason why many hip-hop heads fell in love with East's music is because of the EastMix. For many, that was their introduction to the Harlem wordsmith. A little less than a week after releasing the deluxe edition of Karma 3, he dropped off a brand new "EastMix" flipping 2Pac and Big Stretch's "Pain." East's pen is as sharp as ever as he tackles the production with vivid tales of the streets.

Check out his track below and our recent interview with the rapper, Dave East Reflects On "Karma 3," His Favorite Lyricists, & Signing With Nas

Quotable Lyrics

Go back to the hood, look at they face and see they all proud

Trainin' for years, it's time to ball now

You trying to build it up, they focused on tearing your wall down

Got records comin' back gold, I put 'em on my wall now