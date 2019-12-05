mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave East, Jay Electronica & 070 Phi Link Up For "No Hoodie"

Mitch Findlay
December 05, 2019 10:07
No Hoodie (Nothin' To Lose)
Dave East Feat. Jay Electronica & 070 Phi

Dave East, Jay Electronica, and 070 Phi hold it down for a worthy cause.


A Jay Electronica sighting is reminiscent of a Bigfoot sighting, or perhaps the Loch Ness Monster. Rare as hell, and a spectacle to behold. Today marks one such day, with the arrival of Dave East, Jay Electronica, and 070 Phi's "No Hoodie" collaboration. The track, which was put together as part of the charitable "Hoodies for the Homeless" organization, finds each rapper holding it down for a noble cause. For some context, the "Hoodies" movement aims to raise awareness for homelessness, moving to provide blankets and clothing for those in need.

While some might be wary of a song linked with a charity, rest assured that this one still manages to bang. Featuring a dark up-tempo banger as the backdrop, East spits double-time bars while weaving the tale of a man in descent. Though the track remains locked to select international markets for the time being, be sure to circle back for that proper midnight release. Especially if you've been jonesing for some Electronica. 

