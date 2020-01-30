Dave East Is The Authority On New York Staples In "This Or That"

How can you choose between Nike Air Force 1s and Timberlands???

You can't get much more New York than Dave East. The East Coast rapper is fresh off the release of his debut album Survival, finally following up a string of successful mixtapes with some new flare. East stopped by our office, located in his hometown, to play a quick game of This Or That and we had prepared some very NY-centric questions for him to dissect. He did not disappoint.

Right off the bat, we blessed the star with possibly the toughest question, tasking him by choosing a favorite between the Nike Air Force 1 Lows and the classic Timberlands. While he admitted to this being a tough one, he eventually opted for the latter. "I love my white-on-whites, my uptowns, but I'd rather do the constructs. When they fresh, when you just took 'em out the box, they just hit different. It's something about them," says the rapper of his Timbs.

As for New York slang, East reveals he's more of a "deadass" guy than a "my guy" guy. He would also opt for a bodega classic, the chopped cheese, over a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich.

As for the non-New York-related questions we posed, you'll need to tune in above. Let us know who you'd like to see on the show next and be sure to check out Dave East's episode of How To Roll below.