Dave East Is In His Bag On "Mercedes Talk"

Dave East has been flooding the streets, even after the release of the third installment in the Karma series this past summer. In the past two years, the rapper's emerged into the world of Hollywood while also dropping off his major-label debut, Survival. The rapper's in go-mode these days, which is apparent on his latest offering, "Mercedes Talk." The rapper takes on luxe production with a touch of Roc-A-Fella influence, thanks to Araab Muzik's touch. The exhilarating production carries the energy for East's laidback flow that weaves through with wordplay and vivid description of the Harlem streets that raised him.

"Mercedes Talk" marks Dave East's third release of the month, following "Children Of The Ghetto," "No Lucc" and "Welcome Home DMX" with Jonezy.

Check out his new record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Headshot turn your thoughts into liquor, I'm too expensive

I was on them trips out of town, suburban renteds

I wasn't talkin' a lot, I was tryna just learn the business

Now, I'm down to get time in the game, you earn your minutes

