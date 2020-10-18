Dave East Is Celebrating Life & Watching Out For "Envy"

Dave East deals with a stan in this set of visuals off "Karma 3."

Dave East fans are still eating from the deluxe edition of his acclaimed project Karma 3, which dropped back in August, but he's back with something new for them.

The Harlem rapper returns with the visuals for "Envy," which plays out like his version of Eminem's famous "Stan" video.

The video is split between scenes of Los Angeles and East's native New York as he kicks it with the homies and relaxes a little.

Meanwhile, an obsessive fan is watching his every move, trying and failing to hail him up in public, watching videos of the rapper as he writes his own raps, and even bringing a picture of East to the braid lady to emulate his hairstyle.

Somewhere in the midst of all of this, J. Cole stops by for a cameo.

Check out the video for "Envy" above and make sure to share your thoughts with us in the comments below.