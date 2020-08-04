Dave East Gets Ready For "Karma 3" With "So Confusing"

Dave East is revving up for the release of the third installment in the Karma mixtape series. Following the debut of his 2019 debut, Survival, the rapper's been working away through the pandemic and slowly unleashing new singles. Yesterday, he confirmed that the project will arrive on Aug. 14th. and now, he's back with a brand new single off of the project. "So Confusing," East's latest offering, reflects on making it out rough circumstances while still dealing with many of the problems and hardships that come with it. From losing friends to financial problems, Dave East puts forth an honest take on his day-to-day life.

Though a tracklist hasn't been released, Dave East confirmed a slew of collaborators on Karma 3 during an interview with Bootleg Kev. Mary J. Blige, Benny The Butcher, Popcaan, Trey Songz, and more. He also revealed in that same interview that he does have a song with Method Man but that's in Statik Selektah's vault.

Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

You never know how life gon' hit you, until you live it

Can't be talkin' about the shit you 'bout to do until you did it

Lawyer good, n***a Mike did it, but he got acquitted

On the court, can't just be travellin', you know you gotta pivot