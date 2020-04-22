Dave East Gets It Out The Mud On "Handsome"

Dave East is applying pressure ahead of the release of his forthcoming project, Karma 3. The rapper's only a few months released from his debut album Survival but East is returning to the mixtape circuit where he's arguably in his best form. Earlier today, he released his latest track, "Handsome" along with an accompanying visual. Taking it back to the basics, he hops over a sample-based beat where he details his come-up from the streets of Harlem to yachts and coupes as well as loyalty for his family and neighborhood.

Over the past few weeks, Dave East has been revving up for K3 with singles like "Really Wit It" and "Amazing Pt. 3." He's also brought back EastMixes with recent dubs over "Life Is Good" and Shades' 1996 hit, "Tell Me (I'll Be Around)."

Quotable Lyrics

Ran outta product, we was dealin' soap

I'm just being modest, I can get it low

Don't care about the hottest n***a, this is Loc

Pull up in Prada, prolly which yo' hoe