Dave East Flips The Cranberries "Zombies" For Latest EastMix

It's been a nonstop grind for Dave East in the past few years. Though 2019 marked the year that he officially released a debut album, Survival but after its lackluster response, East returned to his roots by getting back into his mixtape bag. The rapper dropped off the third installment in his Karma series along with a deluxe edition all while blessing the streets with new EastMixes.

The EastMix series has been Dave's way of showcasing his versatility as he attacked any beat with ease. Typically, it would be in the confines of hip-hop. This week's EastMix, though, is a flip of a classic 90s alt-rock track by The Cranberries. Tackling "Zombies," Dave offers insight into the streets of Harlem with a bit of social commentary sprinkled throughout his bars.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

All the blood, sweat, and tears over the years

We still don't get love

They don't want us in the White House

Rather see us in the strip club

You an entertainer? Let you make your money, then tax half of it

The system so corrupt, that shit a gang, they put a flag on it



