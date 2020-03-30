mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave East Drops Off Another EastMix With "Shittin' Me"

Aron A.
March 30, 2020 14:16
Dave East unleashes his latest East Mix.


Dave East's debut album Survival arrived towards the end of 2019. Though he kept fans on their toes throughout the year for its release, the project essentially came and went as the holidays rushed in. However, Dave East's back on his BS lately as he's been ramping up for the release of Karma 3. Releasing "Amazing Pt. 3" and his remix of Drake and Future's "Life Is Good," he's back with some 90s vibes on his new track, "Shittin' Me." The rapper tackles a familiar sample as he flips Shades' 1996 hit, "Tell Me (I'll Be Around)" into a pimped-out take of a R&B classic. 

It seems likely that we receive Dave East's Karma 3 sometime soon. Keep your eyes peeled for new music from Dave East and check out his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Brandy want a Birkin bag
Vicky want Versace
Wanna be the best?
Steps you gotta take, ask Rocky
We trapped out the store
Real life, go ask Akhi 
Lauren wanted some liquor
Michelle wanted molly

