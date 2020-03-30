Dave East Drops Off Another EastMix With "Shittin' Me"

Dave East's debut album Survival arrived towards the end of 2019. Though he kept fans on their toes throughout the year for its release, the project essentially came and went as the holidays rushed in. However, Dave East's back on his BS lately as he's been ramping up for the release of Karma 3. Releasing "Amazing Pt. 3" and his remix of Drake and Future's "Life Is Good," he's back with some 90s vibes on his new track, "Shittin' Me." The rapper tackles a familiar sample as he flips Shades' 1996 hit, "Tell Me (I'll Be Around)" into a pimped-out take of a R&B classic.

It seems likely that we receive Dave East's Karma 3 sometime soon. Keep your eyes peeled for new music from Dave East and check out his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Brandy want a Birkin bag

Vicky want Versace

Wanna be the best?

Steps you gotta take, ask Rocky

We trapped out the store

Real life, go ask Akhi

Lauren wanted some liquor

Michelle wanted molly

