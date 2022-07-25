Dave East Comes Through With Another EastMix On "What Ya'll Want"

There is no stopping Dave East these days. The rapper established himself as a formidable MC but he's also showcased his talents on the runway and on the TV screen, as well. However, in the midst of pursuing ventures outside of music, fans received little to no new music from the rapper. Thankfully, he's back in go-mode with a flurry of new music that he's dropped off in recent times.

Over the weekend, the rapper unveiled another installment in the fan-favorite EastMix series titled, "What Ya'll Want." This time, he takes on Ruff Ryders' Latin-influenced production on "What Ya Want" ft Eve and Nokio with Harlem on his back. On his latest release, East takes it back to his block with cautionary tales of maneuvering through the streets and dodging troubles with the laws.

Check out his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

See me smilin' 'cause I'm actually scarred

We do our dirt in the city, they lock us up and send us actually far

Package never in the back of the car

Ain't no smokin' on this trip, keep that gas in the jar

It's not worth it

