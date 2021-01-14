Dave East has been quietly holding it down as one of the game's most consistent artists, frequently keeping his release calendar lined with new music. Most recently, East came through with the third installment of his acclaimed Karma series, a project that featured appearances from Benny The Butcher, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Dolph, Popcaan, and many more. Now, with another new year on the horizon -- one that will likely see the release of the Styles P-assisted Beloved 2 album -- Dave East took a moment to reflect on an impressive milestone.

As noted by Def Jam Records, Dave East recently surpassed a total of one billion global streams, an accomplishment that earned him praise from the legendary label. Ever the man of few words, East took a moment to thank the fans, captioning the image with "I Appreciate Y’all Fr..." The big win was also celebrated by Benny The Butcher and Busta Rhymes, who slid into the comments with some well-deserved fire emojis, as well as Jim Jones, who chimed in with a simple "work."

At this point, it's fair to say that Dave East is making some serious noise, having built up a loyal fanbase ready and willing to keep his numbers running. Expect 2021 to bring new heights for the New York lyricist, who has managed to build a steady following without sacrificing his sound in the process. Congratulations to Dave East for this one -- hitting that one billion mark is no easy feat.