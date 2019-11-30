Artists don't like to disappoint their fans, especially when performances are canceled at the last minute. Harlem-bred rapper Dave East hasn't ceased in promoting his latest album Survival since it dropped earlier this month, and fans have been excited to catch the emcee as he's performed his old and new track live. However, on Friday Dave shared with his followers online that his show at Icon Nightclub in Boston was canceled because there were calls that someone wanted to harm the rapper.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

"The club owner to Icon in Boston said he got 2 anonymous phone calls that they was gone shoot me tonight lol," Dave wrote in a text image on Instagram. "So they ain't let me in the club. I know one thing, if a n*gga gone do that he ain't calling the club telling them. Sorry to whoever came out to see me and to the owner of Icon u a bozo [clown emoji]."

Dave wasn't quite finished and continued his thoughts about this situation in the caption. "My Apologies To Whoever Came Out To Fucc Wit Me," the rapper wrote. "They Said I Was A Risk To The Club And I Had Death Threats So They Wouldn’t Allow Me In. With 500 Cops I Guess They Was Still Gone Shoot The Club Up 🤷🏽‍♂️ God Bless."

