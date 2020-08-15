Dave East & Popcaan Move Like Top Shottas On "Unruly"

Dave East delivered a stacked tracklist for the third installment in the Karma mixtape series. Serving as his first project since his official debut studio album, Survival, the rapper is back to give fans exactly what they want from him without any filler. East, whose father is from Barbados, teams up with Popcaan for one of the many highlights off of the project with "Unruly." Big horns usher East and Popcaan onto the track as the Harlem-based rapper flexes his technical prowess with grim tales of the street.

"My father is from Barbados, from St. Michael's. My dad's dad was never a legal citizen of the United States," East told Apple Music about the song. "He snuck into the country through the Panama Canal and went right to Harlem, right to Morningside Avenue. My father's father, my last name Brewster, that's a powerful name in Barbados, but I never really speak on that. People that know know, but I never made that kind of music. And then me and Popcaan connected, and I really was a fan of him. And I said, 'That's my heritage. That's where I come from, so I need to start integrating my hip-hop with that more.'"

Quotable Lyrics

N***as think they rastas they first time watching Shottas

Spot you like binoculars, pull up fresher than Binaca

I'm the fronto smoker, black version of Alejandro Sosa

Shoot up your party before it started, now it's over

