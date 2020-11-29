mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave East & Method Man Connect On Statik Selektah's "Hard Living"

Aron A.
November 29, 2020 16:55
From Harlem to Staten Island, Statik Selektah recruit two elite MCs for a highlight off of "The Balancing Act."


Leave it to Statik Selektah to have a slew of top tier MCs on wax together. His new project, The Balancing Act does just that. The legendary producer enlists the likes of Conway, Nas, Black Thought, Joey Bada$$, and even Jack Harlow for the album but among the many posse cuts, it's the union of Dave East and Method Man on wax that truly stands as one of the best tracks. The Harlem rapper and the Wu-Tang MC link up on "Hard Living" where they reflect on their upbringing in New York City over grimey East Coast-centric production and crispy drums. Given that Dave East played Method Man on Wu-Tang: An American Saga, their new collaboration feels like a full circle moment.

Peep the cut below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Off the rip though, I pull that Lil Jon and tell him "Get low"
From the get-go, this pop can cause a panic at the disco
You get what just you get though, I get dough
But you ain't get that info then you ain't really knowing what you in for

Statik Selektah
