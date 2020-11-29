Dave East & Method Man Connect On Statik Selektah's "Hard Living"

Leave it to Statik Selektah to have a slew of top tier MCs on wax together. His new project, The Balancing Act does just that. The legendary producer enlists the likes of Conway, Nas, Black Thought, Joey Bada$$, and even Jack Harlow for the album but among the many posse cuts, it's the union of Dave East and Method Man on wax that truly stands as one of the best tracks. The Harlem rapper and the Wu-Tang MC link up on "Hard Living" where they reflect on their upbringing in New York City over grimey East Coast-centric production and crispy drums. Given that Dave East played Method Man on Wu-Tang: An American Saga, their new collaboration feels like a full circle moment.

Peep the cut below.

Quotable Lyrics

Off the rip though, I pull that Lil Jon and tell him "Get low"

From the get-go, this pop can cause a panic at the disco

You get what just you get though, I get dough

But you ain't get that info then you ain't really knowing what you in for

