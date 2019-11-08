mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave East & Lil Baby Go Dark On "Night Shift"

Mitch Findlay
November 08, 2019 10:16
127 Views
02
1
CoverCover

Night Shift
Dave East Feat. Lil Baby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Dave East and Lil Baby spit some bars.


Though Dave East has always kept unapologetic New York energy, his credentials extend well beyond the Big Apple. As such, his brand new album Survival features a diverse cast of supporting players, including Atlanta's own Lil Baby. We've already seen Dave and Gunna link up for a magnificent Karma 2 highlight, so there's a certain inevitability surrounding the ominous "Night Shift." East and Baby's distinctive styles complement one another rather nicely, and each emcee takes to the up-tempo instrumental with a sense of purpose.

East, one of the game's most reliable lyricists, sets it off with a dexterous verse. "I got like nine bitches in the Sprinter, I just got some head, she just wanted dinner," he raps. "Half my n***s dead, half of 'em in the prison." A reminder that while he came from the struggle, he's almost certainly reaping a reward or two in his current state. Lil Baby closes the track, matching East's intensity with a melodic flow; at this stage, Baby has proven himself time and time again, to the point where even the bar-spitters are reaching out.

Quotable Lyrics

I got like nine bitches in the Sprinter
I just got some head, she just wanted dinner
Half my n***s dead, half of 'em in the prison
Forty on me handle business
I ain't got no time to think about the witness
Leave 'em in the river, wakin' up with fishes
I get all my diamonds from the district

Dave East
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  1
  127
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Dave East Lil Baby survival
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dave East & Lil Baby Go Dark On "Night Shift"
02
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject