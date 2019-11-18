mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave East & His Squad Drop Bars In Funkmaster Flex Freestyle

Mitch Findlay
November 18, 2019 11:21
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Funkmaster Flex Freestyle
Dave East Feat. King Shooter & D Jones

Dave East delivers pure bars on Funkmaster Flex.


Dave East's Survival is upon us, and while it didn't exactly set the charts ablaze, it remains a welcome addition to the New York rapper's catalog. Those who have spent some time with the project can attest to its quality, and it may very well be his most well-constructed body of work thus far. In any case, East has been keeping busy on the press run, culminating in a recent stopover at Funkmaster Flex's studio. With the homies King Shooter, D Jones, and Rich Rhymer on deck, East sets it off with some gritty bars, leading by example in the process.

"I asked my mother bout my first breath, my first steps," raps East. "I asked if I used to lie a lot or if I cried a lot / Unk had enough evil inside to make the church sweat / said he was a war vet, me and my pops ain't get along." From that point, East passes the baton to his squadron, who proceed to body the set accordingly. Be sure to check this one out now, and show some love to Dave East in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I asked my mother bout my first breath, my first steps
I asked if I used to lie a lot or if I cried a lot
Unk had enough evil inside to make the church sweat
Said he was a war vet, me and my pops ain't get along

Dave East
Dave East King Shooter D Jones Bars funk flex
