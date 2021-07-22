Dave East & Harry Fraud Link With Benny The Butcher On "Uncle Ric"

Dave East and Harry Fraud are set to deliver their upcoming collaborative album Hoffa, a project that features guest appearances from Curren$y, Benny The Butcher, French Montana, Jim Jones, and more. Not long after setting the tone with the lead single "Diamonds," East has returned with another glimpse at what's to come with "Uncle Ric," a nostalgic dose of mafioso rap featuring Benny The Butcher.

Off the bat, Fraud's production sets a classy and dangerous tone, one that should please fans of hip-hop's golden era. Over a blend of flute and arpeggiated guitar, East sets it off with a coldhearted verse. "My only question is how you tolerate it?" he raps. "I'm always gon' get back to the struggle 'cause I feel obligated / ni*gas ain't wanna make a change until they heard Obama say it."

Benny The Butcher holds it down with the second verse, his butcher's knife yet to dull despite its frequent usage. "Ni**as took our manual, tearin' out pages," he raps, no stranger to Fraud's production. "Put us on lists and comparin' our greatness / But I'm like, "Mike, I feel like ni*gas couldn't ball in the era I played in."

Look for Dave East and Harry Fraud's Hoffa album to drop on July 30th. Check out the full tracklist below.

1. The Disappearance

2. 60 For The Lawyer

3. Diamonds

4. Just Another Rapper

5. Go Off feat G Herbo

6. Uncle Ric feat Benny The Butcher

7. The Product

8. Money Or Power feat Jim Jones

9. I Can Hear The Storm

10. Dolla And A Dream feat Steven Young

11. Count It Up feat French Montana

12. The Win feat Cruch Calhoun

13. Yeah I Know feat Kiing Shooter

14. Red Fox Restaurant feat Curren$y

