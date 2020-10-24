Dave East & Chris Brown Team Up On "Sexual"

The release of Survival didn't hit in the way many expected Dave East's debut album to do. Still, he's continued to keep his foot on the pedal, returning this past summer with the release of Karma 3. Fans waited for the project for a minute and he fed his core with his penmanship. It was stacked with guests from Benny The Butcher, Young Dolph, Popcaan, and more.

Returning with the deluxe edition this Friday, he didn't hold out on some of the biggest collabs that he had in the cut. Teaming up with Chris Brown for "Sexual," the pair prove that their chemistry on wax has only grown. East demolishes the beat while Breezy's vocals detail bedroom fantasies with passion.

Check out Dave East and Chris Brown's collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

I climb on that pussy, she call me the G.O.A.T

I think she done fell in love with my stroke

Her body shakin' like she just caught a stroke

Ain't nothin' to talk about, all in her throat

Her friends askin' and they all wanna know

