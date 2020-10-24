mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave East & Chris Brown Team Up On "Sexual"

Aron A.
October 24, 2020 09:06
1.7K Views
91
5
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Sexual
Dave East Feat. Chris Brown

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
77% (11)
Rate
Audience Rating
8 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

It's always a smash when Dave East and Chris Brown connect.


The release of Survival didn't hit in the way many expected Dave East's debut album to do. Still, he's continued to keep his foot on the pedal, returning this past summer with the release of Karma 3. Fans waited for the project for a minute and he fed his core with his penmanship. It was stacked with guests from Benny The Butcher, Young Dolph, Popcaan, and more.

Returning with the deluxe edition this Friday, he didn't hold out on some of the biggest collabs that he had in the cut. Teaming up with Chris Brown for "Sexual," the pair prove that their chemistry on wax has only grown. East demolishes the beat while Breezy's vocals detail bedroom fantasies with passion.

Check out Dave East and Chris Brown's collab below.

Quotable Lyrics
I climb on that pussy, she call me the G.O.A.T
I think she done fell in love with my stroke 
Her body shakin' like she just caught a stroke
Ain't nothin' to talk about, all in her throat
Her friends askin' and they all wanna know

Dave East
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  9  1
  5
  1.7K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Dave East Chris Brown
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dave East & Chris Brown Team Up On "Sexual"
91
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject