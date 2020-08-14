Dave East & Benny The Butcher Go Off On "Stone Killer"

Today marks the arrival of Dave East's Karma 3, and as expected the New York lyricist has loaded up no shortage of bars for the occasion. Celebrated by those who appreciate authenticity, honesty, and a storyteller's precision, Dave East has remained a champion of the people since he first came into the game. Though he may never soar to mainstream dominance, the multitalented emcee has thrived in the lane he has created -- and let's be honest, the ability to trade bars with Benny The Butcher is something that should not be taken for granted.

While there are plenty of highlights to be found across Karma 3, it's hard not to gravitate to "Stone Killer," arguably the project's most lyrical cut. Over some cinematic production from Buda, Grandz, and S. Dot, East sets things off with some reflections on the dangers steadily lurking. "They shot him in his face, it ain't no repass," he spits. "I'm Tyson with that speedbag / I really seen a brick look like a Dreamcast." Sliding in effortlessly comes Benny, matching East's intensity with another solid verse for his resume. "The chopper on the bedroom floor lay horizontal," he threatens. "In the crib with the cathedral ceilings, the floor's marble."

Check out Karma 3 right here, and show some love to Dave East in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Can't forget the blocks that fed me right

These crooked agents still want me for tax evasion like Wesley Snipes

To talk this way, I paid a hefty price

I sold dope, got knocked

But never spoke after they read me rights

The chopper on the bedroom floor lay horizontal

In the crib with the cathedral ceilings, the floor's marble