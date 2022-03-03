Dave Drops Off His Latest Single "Starlight"

It appears that Dave isn't slowing down after the release of his sophomore album. The South London rapper delivered We're All Alone In This Together in 2021, serving as his highly anticipated sophomore follow-up to the critically acclaimed, Psychodrama. The two-year gap between projects was filled with appearances in Top Boy along with a global tour but it appears that he could soon be coming through with a new body of work soon.

Today, the rapper unveiled his first release of the new year with "Starlight." Dave first previewed the song in February, leading to high demand for its release. The self-produced single includes a sample from the theme song of Fly To The Moon as the South London rapper details impromptu flights to Jamaica for the starlight, the women coming in and out of his life, and the copious amounts of cash that he could blow on a whim.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

See her ex man, she got no taste

Hip dip, she got no waist

Body snatched, servin' face

Haha, hold my hand, personal trainer

Frequent flyer, bad, she tone and tan

