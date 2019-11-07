mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dave Continues To Apply Pressure On 2019 With "Paper Cuts"

Aron A.
November 07, 2019 18:36
Paper Cuts
Dave is back on a U.K. drill tip with "Paper Cuts."


It's been an incredible year for Dave and one that's well-deserved. The U.K. bred rapper released his debut album Psychodrama which earned him the Mercury Prize award in the U.K. On top of that, he starred in Top Boy as Modie and contributed two songs to the soundtrack. As we approach the end of the year, he's back with a brand new drop that teeters closer towards U.K. drill than we've ever heard him before.

The anticipation surrounding his latest drop, "Paper Cuts" is real. For months, fans have eagerly awaited for its release since a clip of it surfaced online. It's a certified banger that finds Dave flexing his lyrical prowess as he usually does over a haunting drill instrumental. It's another side of Dave that we've only heard in bits.

Peep it below.

Quotable Lyrics
So, what are you sayin'?
I don't about dem man 
But us man know not to write statements
My bro got shots for his flavors
Young G in a new country
That's colonization

