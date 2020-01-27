When it was shouted into the microphone that Dave Chappelle's "Sticks & Stones" had won the Grammy for Best Comedy Album, many viewers probably got excited that he would appear onstage to give a humorous acceptance speech. Instead, they got one of those awkward moments when the presenters - in this case, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker - wait for the applause to die down for them to inform the audience that the winner is not there to receive the award.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Considering how marred the Grammys have been by controversy, every absence from the ceremony tends to be interpreted as an act of boycotting. This may explain why Taylor Swift was not in attendance at this year's show. However, there's a more simple reason for why Dave Chappelle wasn't there to accept his golden gramophone: traffic.

A representative for the comedian told Page Six that "It was nothing more than #LATraffic." While this could suggest that Chappelle's absence was beyond his control, he probably would have made sure to head to the Staples Center earlier if the Grammys were a top priority for him. He did eventually make it there, though. Photos show him mingling with Ellen DeGeneres backstage.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images