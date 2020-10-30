This is some huge news!

Dave Chappelle's classic sketch comedy series, Chappelle's Show, has officially found a new home as it will be added onto Netflix's streaming catalog on November 1.

The show, which made Dave Chappelle a household name and provided plenty of knee-slappers over the years, will be heading to Netflix in a deal announced today.

Netflix boasted the announcement as "the best news you've heard all year", which might honestly be true.

As we load up our weekends with tons of horror flicks to supplement our Halloween thrills, we'll be closing out Sunday night with laughs upon laughs, reliving the classic Chappelle's Show.

The series was originally part of Comedy Central's programming, airing for two seasons before Chappelle left over production delays. It first aired in 2003 and, before being picked up by Netflix, it was given a home on Comedy Central's website, as well as CBS All Access. As described by Decider, the series included sketch performances from the comedian and his hilarious characters, as well as guest appearances from Jamie Foxx, Arsenio Hall, Bill Burr, Susan Sarandon, and many more.



Additionally, if you're not subscribed to Netflix, it was also announced today that Chappelle's Show would be joining the HBO Max lineup.

Will you be watching it again in November?

