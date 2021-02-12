At the end of a performance at Stubb’s BBQ in Austin, Texas, this week, Dave Chappelle discussed his recovery from COVID-19, the rioting at the Capitol, as well as his new deal with ViacomCBS. ViacomCBS previously held the rights to Chappelle’s Show, which was removed from streaming platforms like Netflix and HBO Max last year following a request from Chappelle. In November 2020, Chappelle told fans that he is not compensated when ViacomCBS airs or streams the show, due to an unfair agreement he signed with the production company.

Following this announcement, Chappelle urged fans to stop watching the show, in order to force ViacomCBS to renegotiate a deal with him. Chappelle also told fans that Netflix head Ted Sarandos simply pulled the show upon his request in November, saying that’s why he “like[s] working for Netflix.”



Kevin Winter/Getty Images Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In a ten-minute clip posted to his Instagram on Friday, Chappelle explains that he was able to get the money he rightfully deserved from ViacomCBS, saying, “... When you stopped watching it, they called me. And I got my name back, and I got my license back, and I got my show back, and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much.” Chappelle also told the audience that finally, after many years, he could say that it’s been a pleasure doing business with Comedy Central.

Chappelle’s Show is returning to Netflix on February 12. Watch the clip of Chappelle’s recent performance below.