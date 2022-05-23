Isaiah Lee, who is being charged with attacking Dave Chappelle during one of his sets, says that he was upset with the controversial comedian because he found his jokes to be "triggering." Lee cited being homeless, bisexual, and the victim of molestation as reasons he was hurt by Chappelle's performance.

Speaking with the NY Post from Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, Lee explained: “I identify as bisexual… and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering. I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”



He added: “I’m also a single dad and my son is five,” before explaining that he's experienced homelessness and Chappelle's jokes about the homeless offended him. “It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke.”

Lee also took offense to a joke about pedophilia, saying that he was molested at the age of 17.

Lee has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor charges in total, including battery and possession of a weapon with intent to assault.

“I told him my mother and grandmother, who fought for his civil rights to be able to speak, would be upset at the things he said,” Lee added, claiming that Chappelle responded, “Now your story will die with you, son.”

Chappelle released a statement after the incident, saying that he wants to keep the focus on the historic night of comedy that took place at Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival.

