On Saturday, June 19th, Radio City Music Hall reopened its doors for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak. As part of its grand reopening festivities, the famous venue screened the debut of Dave Chappelle: This Time, This Place, to close out the Tribeca Film Festival.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Dave Chappelle: This Time, This Place chronicles the award-winning comedian's efforts to keep the comedy scene alive during the pandemic. The doc explores how the comedian brought hope and resilience to his community in Yellow Spring, Ohio during one of the most trying years in modern history. It also includes cameos from some of Chappelle's close friends like Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, and Tiffany Haddish.

The venue was packed -- and fully vaccinated -- for the premiere of Dave Chappelle's new documentary. Chappelle was met with a standing ovation once he appeared on stage to conclude the screening. Chappelle offered his thoughts and shared his appreciation for the audience. Afterward, the comedian called for a moment of silence for all of the lives lost from COVID-19.

The crowd was then treated to a surprise concert after the documentary's debut. Chappelle locked-in performances from famed New York artists such as A$AP Ferg, Fat Joe, Q-Tip, Talib Kweli, Ghostface Killah, and more. Cellphone recording was not allowed during the show. However, Radio City Music Hall's official Instagram page shared some exclusive photos from last night's performances. Check that out below.

